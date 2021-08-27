SpiceJet shares jump over 4% after DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft

SpiceJet shares up 4% as ban lifted on Boeing 737 Max

  Aug 27 2021
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 15:35 ist
A SpiceJet Boeing 737 passenger plane moves on the runway at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped over 4 per cent after aviation regulator DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

The stock gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 74.15 on the BSE.

India's aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10, near Addis Ababa which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet. The budget carrier, in a statement on Thursday, said it expects to start operations of Max planes around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals. 

