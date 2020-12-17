SpiceJet to operate 30 new domestic flights

  Dec 17 2020
SpiceJet said on Thursday it would start 30 new domestic flights in a phased manner from next week.

The Centre has currently permitted the Indian carriers to operate a maximum 80 per cent of their flights before the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 30 flights from Sunday, six will connect Darbhanga in Bihar with Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad, according to a statement from the airline.

Other new flights will be on routes like Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Goa, Kolkata-Goa, Ahmedabad-Goa, Mumbai to Kandla in Gujarat, Mumbai-Guwahati and Guwahati-Kolkata and Chennai to Shirdi, Maharashtra, it said.

