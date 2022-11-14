SpiceJet's quarterly loss widens on higher fuel prices

SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday its quarterly loss widened, as the embattled low-cost carrier wrestled with record-high fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended September 30, from Rs 562 crore, a year earlier, the airline said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.1620 Indian rupees)