SpiceJet's quarterly loss widens on higher fuel prices

SpiceJet's quarterly loss widens on higher fuel prices

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 14 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 21:21 ist
A SpiceJet passenger aircraft takes off. Credit: Reuters Photo

SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday its quarterly loss widened, as the embattled low-cost carrier wrestled with record-high fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended September 30, from Rs 562 crore, a year earlier, the airline said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.1620 Indian rupees)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
Business News

What's Brewing

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

 