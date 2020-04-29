Spot gold markets remain shut due to coronavirus lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown, while the precious metal was quoting flat in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold markets remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,707 per ounce, while silver was quoting with marginal gains at USD 15.22 per ounce.