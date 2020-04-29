'Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown'

Spot gold markets remain shut due to coronavirus lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 17:10 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

Spot gold markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the countrywide lockdown, while the precious metal was quoting flat in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold markets remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections," it said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,707 per ounce, while silver was quoting with marginal gains at USD 15.22 per ounce.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Economy
Gold
Gold prices

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

AI used to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

AI used to crack novel coronavirus genome signature

Amidst health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Amidst health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus

Losing their way

Losing their way

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'

 