Spotify, Warner Chapell Music end India dispute, sign multi-territory deal

Music streaming service Spotify and Warner Chapell Music, a leading international music publisher, have ended their legal dispute in India by signing a multi-territory licensing agreement, which also includes the country.

Warner Chapell Music filed a case in the Bombay High Court in February 2019 seeking an injunction against Spotify for including in its selection in India music represented by WCM.

Both the parties approached the court to get the pending litigation dismissed.

"We're happy with this outcome. The new deal appropriately values our songwriters' music and expands our licence partnership with Spotify to include India," said WCM spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a Spotify spokesperson, "We're pleased with this agreement and together with Warner Chapell Music, we look forward to helping songwriters and artists connect with more fans and for more fans to enjoy be inspired by their music."

Spotify launched its services in India last February but due to the feud, some of the popular international songs were not available for music lovers in the country.