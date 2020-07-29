Starbucks says business 'steadily recovering' as stores reopen

Biz 'slowly recovering' as stores reopen: Starbucks

Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday its business around the world was "steadily recovering" as most of its stores were now open due to the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions.

Shares of the Seattle-based coffee chain rose about 3% in extended trading after the company also reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its third-quarter comparable store sales as more people used its drive-thru and delivery options to buy coffee and food.

The Seattle-based company, like many restaurants and coffee chains, took a big hit from government-imposed restrictions to check the spread of the pandemic, prompting it to rely more on its delivery and drive-thru services to make up for lost business.

"We firmly believe that we are well-positioned to regain the positive business momentum we had before the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said.

Third-quarter comparable sales fell 40% globally and 41% in the Americas. Analysts had forecast a worldwide decline of 42.05% and a 42.82% drop for the Americas, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue slumped about 38% to $4.22 billion, but still beat the average analyst estimate of $4.07 billion.

Net loss attributable to the company was $678.4 million, or 58 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a profit of $1.37 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

