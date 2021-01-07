State Bank of India raises Rs 4,500 crore from bonds

  Jan 07 2021
A man checks his mobile phone in front of SBI branch in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it has concluded the issuance of $600 million (about Rs 4,500 crore) from bonds to fund expansion of overseas business.

The fund raised through senior unsecured fixed rate notes having maturity of 5.50 years and coupon of 1.80 per cent payable semi-annually under Regulation-S, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

"The bonds will be issued through our London branch as of January 13, 2021, and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and India International Exchange, GIFT City," it said. 

