State Bank of India will issue electoral bonds from January 1 to 10

The public sector State Bank of India will issue electoral bonds from 29 of its authorised branches across the country from January 1-10.

The electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.

“Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorised Bank," the ministry said.

The bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day.