Still no takers for crisis-ridden Jet Airways

There seems to be no takers for the crisis-ridden Jet Airways yet - because of the recessionary phase and the economic impact of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The third round of inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) ended on Monday. Meanwhile, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is expected to meet on Thursday.

It may be recalled, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had appointed Ashish Chhawchhariya of Grant Thornton as a resolution professional in the Jet Airways insolvency matter.

But, Grant Thornton CEO Vishesh Chandok said that nothing has moved. "I am sorry to report but I fear we are very near to the end of the road for JetAirways- the proverbial ‘chicken or egg’ is what killed the airline- my apologies to all the employees in particular that we couldn’t do better for you," Chandok tweeted.

The ninth meeting of CoC is slated on Thursday.

In April, 2019, the Jet Airways, stopped flight operations because of severe cash crunch. The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways was once India's biggest private airliner.