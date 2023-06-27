Stock market holiday pushed to June 29 from June 28

Stock market holiday pushed to June 29 from June 28

The equity market will trade as normal on Wednesday.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The equity market will be shut on June 29 for a local religious holiday, Bakrid, instead of June 28 as earlier scheduled, the stock exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

The equity market will trade as normal on Wednesday.

The expiry date for futures and options trading for June contracts is now revised to June 29 from June 28 earlier, the NSE stock exchange said.

The change comes after the Maharashtra government changed the holiday date late evening on Monday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Stocks
Stock market
Markets
Wall Street
Nifty
NSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

 