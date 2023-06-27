Stock market holiday pushed to June 29 from June 28

The equity market will be shut on June 29 for a local religious holiday, Bakrid, instead of June 28 as earlier scheduled, the stock exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.
The equity market will trade as normal on Wednesday.
The expiry date for futures and options trading for June contracts is now revised to June 29 from June 28 earlier, the NSE stock exchange said.
The change comes after the Maharashtra government changed the holiday date late evening on Monday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades
Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm
Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon