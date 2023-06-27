Stock market holiday pushed to June 29 from June 28

The equity market will be shut on June 29 for a local religious holiday, Bakrid, instead of June 28 as earlier scheduled, the stock exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.

The equity market will trade as normal on Wednesday.

The expiry date for futures and options trading for June contracts is now revised to June 29 from June 28 earlier, the NSE stock exchange said.

The change comes after the Maharashtra government changed the holiday date late evening on Monday.