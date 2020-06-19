Stock market shares rise on boost from Reliance

Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Stock market shares rose on Friday and were on course to finish the week higher, boosted by a jump in Reliance shares after the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said it had become net-debt free.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 10,146.75 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.51% at 34,387.71.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd rose 0.85% in early trade to a record high after the company said it had become net debt-free after raising over Rs 1.69 lakh crore ($22.15 billion) over the last few weeks through stake sales in its digital arm and a rights issue.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares were choppy, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.06% as worries over spike in COVID-19 cases dampened expectations of a speedy economic recovery.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 cases in India had neared 367,000 and deaths were over 12,200. 

