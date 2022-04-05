Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions

Traders were back on Russia sanctions watch on Tuesday with oil, inflation-sensitive bond yields and stocks all edging higher ahead of expected new measures from the West in the coming days.

Europe saw the STOXX 600 index nudge 0.3 per cent higher as oil, industrial, tech and insurance stocks all made ground, while the euro clawed back a sliver of the 1.8 per cent it had lost against the dollar in recent days.

With investors waiting on the new batch of sanctions - most likely on Wednesday according to France's European Affairs Minister - oil was up 1 per cent, lifting benchmark German Bund and US Treasury bond yields due to the prospect of higher global inflation.

Ewan Markson-Brown, a fund manager at CRUX Asset Management, said the global economy's path was now highly dependent on how the war in Ukraine progresses, and how policymakers in the US and China manage the respective economic challenges.

"I think we have had the main (sanctions) crunch already. The variable will be if Germany stops taking Russian gas," Markson-Brown said. "That is something that would definitely take the European markets down."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.3 per cent to 602.2. China and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday, but it was the strongest level since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Japan's Nikkei also closed up 2 per cent, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2 per cent in Australia, while South Korean stocks added 0.1 per cent.

Aussie dollar

In the currency markets, the Australian dollar had jumped to a nine-month high of $0.7612 after its central bank signalled higher interest rates were closer.

"Geopolitical shocks historically did not tend to dominate the markets for long," global markets strategists at JPMorgan said in a note, adding that US rate hike cycles didn't tend to hurt stock markets much either, "at least not in the early stages".

S&P 500 stock futures barely budged and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.05 per cent after Wall Street climbed on Monday, supported by tech shares.

The euro was steady at $1.0967 after dropping for the last three sessions.

The prospect of a Russian sovereign debt default was back in play too, after US authorities prevented banks there from processing Moscow's latest government bond payment after weeks have allowing them to do so.

Global markets were otherwise looking to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for hints on how much the US central bank will raise interest rates next month. The ECB will publish its equivalent minutes on Thursday.

The potential for more sanctions meant oil prices resumed their rise in commodity markets, along with signs that Iran nuclear talks had stalled.

Brent crude futures gained 1.7 per cent to $109.35 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6 per cent. Copper was up 0.7 per cent, though gold slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,928.7 per ounce.

"The base case is that we enter a period of stagflation, but it is short lived," CRUX's Markson-Brown said, referring to the phenomenon where inflation soars but growth grinds to a halt.

