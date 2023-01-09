Stocks rise over 1% on positive global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1.41% or 846.94 points to settle at 60,747.31

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 09 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 06:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian bourses snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday climbing by over 1 per cent as upbeat economic data, in the US, lifted global mood.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 1.41 per cent or 846.94 points to settle at 60,747.31, while the broader Nifty 50 jumped 1.35 per cent or 241.75 points to close at 18,101.20 .

“Market cheer was largely due to global cues,” said Dhiraj Nim, economist and FX strategist at banking and financial services provider ANZ. “Favourable US non-farm payroll data have led the market to pare (their expectations of) Fed rate hikes,” he added.

The US economy added 2,23,000 new non-farm jobs in December, marginally lower than November which saw a total of 2,56,000 jobs being added. Wage growth was below expectations indicating that inflationary pressures could be weakening. China’s reopening has further lifted “risk on” sentiments in the markets, explained market expert Sugandha Sachdeva. 

