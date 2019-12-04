STPI soft launches IoT OpenLab in Bengaluru

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has soft-launched “IoT OpenLab” – a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IoT – at Bengaluru in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 3rd December 2019.

“The CoE is aimed to support & nurture around 500 startups over a period of 5 years. As part of this programme we bring together the industry users, technology creators, system integrators and enterprise partners for development and adoption of innovative solutions to the real-world problems,” said Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI.

Delivering a keynote address after the inauguration of the CoE in Bengaluru, he said the CoE will be supported by IESA and TiE to provide network opportunities to startups, PES Institute of Technology and RV College of Engineering to provide academic expertise and mentoring to the startups among others.

The industry partnerships cover companies like Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STM, TE Connectivity, Onsemi, Kyocera, Analog Devices, Silicon Labs, Molex, Vishay, Microchip and Infineon.

"The CoE will present a huge opportunity for startups in a hyper-connected world to build innovative IoT products and solutions. IoT OpenLab will focus on creating a robust ecosystem in a collaborative model to nurture startups and drive R&D, innovation & product development in IoT focused on sectors like Defence, Aeronautics, Industrial, Agriculture, Health, Automotive, and Education, etc,"

STPI is in the process of opening 21 CoEs in emerging technologies across the country. Three CoEs -- Electropreneur Park at Delhi, FinBlue at Chennai and NEURON at Mohali -- are already functioning and the rest of them would be operational in the coming two years.

The IoT OpenLab will offer the services to physical and virtual incubation startups.