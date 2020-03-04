Styched to invest around Rs 1.5 crore in the Indian market

Fast fashion start-up Styched, plans to invest nearly Rs. 1.47 crore in India to amplify its operations. The investment will be utilised to ramp up the AI-enabled backend processes, fast track manufacturing and expand the designing and technology teams.

Started in February 2019, Styched is a fast fashion e-commerce brand targeting the youth, providing end-to-end fashion at very competitive prices. T he Bangalore-based start-up dispatches over 200 orders a day and can deliver an assortment of styles and designs because of its zero inventories and production-on-demand processes, a unique initiative by an Indian fast fashion brand.

Emphasising its expansion plans, co-founder and CEO, Soumajit Bhowmik said “Our business model is based on production on demand which is unheard of in the industry. We experienced a kickstart with a revenue of $50,00,00 (Rs. 3.67 cr.) in the first year and a 125% quarterly growth. With an extensive fabric print setup in-house, the percentage of unsold inventory is less than 3.”

“ We invested Rs. 20 lakh initially and once we crossed the run rate of 3,000 orders per month, we raised a round of seed funding in September 2019, ” he added.