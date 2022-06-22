SUN Mobility extends its battery-swapping infra to Maharashtra

SUN Mobility, a Bengaluru-headquartered battery infrastructure provider for electric vehicles (EVs), on Wednesday announced the entry of its battery-swapping network for EVs in Maharashtra, in partnership with Amazon India.

As part of this announcement, SUN Mobility will set up 2,000 Swap Points (battery-swapping stations) across Maharashtra by 2025.

The first set of these stations will be placed at Amazon’s sites in Mumbai and Pune, the company said in a press statement. It will invest Rs 1,000 crore to strengthen its battery-swapping network in Maharashtra by 2025, SUN Mobility chief executive officer Anant Badjatya said to DH. “With these 2,000 stations, we can support 2,00,000-3,00,000 EVs,” he added.

SUN Mobility will deploy about 100 stations in Mumbai and Pune by the end of FY23.

On being asked about the role of the Maharashtra government, Badjatya said that the government has been very supportive of the entire initiative. “They have been very keen and have even requested our requirements to discuss the real estate we will be needing and the subsidies.”

The partnership with Amazon in Maharashtra is a part of its collaboration announced earlier in April this year. As part of the collaboration, SUN Mobility said it will integrate about 10,000 of the e-commerce giant’s EV fleet with battery swapping technology for its transportation and logistics services.

Badjatya added that SUN Mobility is in talks to partner with other stakeholders in the furniture, grocery and online shopping spaces.

He did not name them stating confidentiality of ongoing talks. In the past, SUN Mobility has struck similar deals with the likes of EV makers Terra Motors Corp, Omega Seiki, and Piaggio and zero-emission logistics provider Zyngo.