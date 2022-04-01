SUN Mobility to equip Amazon's EVs with swappable batteries

SUN Mobility, a swappable battery provider for electric vehicles (EVs), will partner with Amazon India to integrate the e-commerce giant's EV fleet with battery swapping technology for its transportation and logistics services.

These EVs will contribute to Amazon India’s commitment to add 10,000 EVs to its India delivery fleet by 2025.

As part of the partnership, SUN Mobility will integrate the fleet of Amazon India and its delivery service partners (DSPs) with smart batteries and provide them access to a wide network of SWAP POINTSTM (a location where SUN Mobility’s battery-swapping station is deployed).

Currently, SUN Mobility is setting up its battery swapping stations across locations including Amazon warehouses in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

With battery swapping technology, the discharged battery of EVs can be rapidly swapped for a fully-charged unit, removing the delay involved in recharging. This will help address issues such as range anxiety and the requirement of setting up dedicated charging infrastructure which is constrained by space and cost.

As part of an existing pilot program, SUN Mobility had already successfully deployed over 100 loaders powered by swappable batteries with Amazon India’s delivery network partners for rapid deliveries, which they now plan to scale up.

