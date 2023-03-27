SUN Mobility to power 50,000 electric two-wheelers of Zomato's fleet over next 2 years

Electric vehicles energy infrastructure and services provider SUN Mobility on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with online food delivery platform Zomato to power 50,000 electric two-wheelers of the latter's fleet over the next two years.

Under the partnership, SUN Mobility will provide its battery swap solutions for last-mile deliveries with the initial fleet deployment to start in the National Capital.

Through this association, the last-mile delivery partners onboarded on Zomato's platform will benefit from convenient and cost-effective battery swapping solutions for their e-2Ws (electric two-wheelers), the company said in a statement.

The association with Zomato is a significant step towards achieving SUN Mobility's goal to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly ecosystem, SUN Mobility CEO Anant Badjatya said in a statement.

"By deploying 50,000 electric two-wheelers in Zomato's fleet, we are reducing our carbon footprint by 5,000 MT/month and contributing to a cleaner environment," he added.

Zomato COO-Food Delivery Mohit Sardana said, "our associations in the past and now with SUN Mobility to swap batteries will accelerate the transition to EV-based deliveries, further helping us keep our promise of a sustainable Zomato for customers, delivery partners, employees and the planet."

The two companies said their move is aligned with Zomato's commitment to 'The Climate Group's EV100 initiative that implies 100 per cent EV adoption by 2030' and is also in line with SUN Mobility's mission to electrify last-mile deliveries in India.