Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 1,852 crore

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms to Rs 1,852 cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,852.48 crore for the quarter ended December on account of robust sales in most markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 913.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 8,836.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,154.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading afternoon at Rs 574.20 per scrip on BSE, up 1.74 per cent over previous close.

Sun Pharmaceuticals
quarterly earnings
BSE
pharmaceuticals

