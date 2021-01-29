Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 1,852 crore

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,852.48 crore for the quarter ended December on account of robust sales in most markets.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 913.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 8,836.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,154.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading afternoon at Rs 574.20 per scrip on BSE, up 1.74 per cent over previous close.
