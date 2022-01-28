SuperOps.ai raises $14 million led by Lee Fixel’s Addition

SuperOps.ai, a unified Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform, on Thursday, announced raising $14 million in its Series A funding led by venture capitalist Lee Fixel’s Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors, Matrix Partners and Elevation Capital, as well as angel investors.

An RMM platform enables IT professionals to remotely troubleshoot issues in the client systems, whereas a PSA platform helps handle business processes.

The latest funding will help the company to disrupt the stagnant Managed Service Providers (MSP) market with its newly launched AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, the company said in a press statement. The company has already worked with over 30 clients to build a platform that meets the needs of MSPs during its beta run since May 2021.

The global managed services market is projected to grow from $243.33 billion in 2021 to $557.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6 per cent in the forecast period of 2021-28. The MSP industry is estimated to have over 150,000 players -- a majority of them small and midsize businesses employing just a handful of technicians, the statement added.

“We’re excited to support SuperOps.ai as they bring about a much-needed change in the MSP space, a field that has not yet benefited from the pace of technological innovation seen across most other industries…,” said Lee Fixel of Addition.

Venture Capitalist Tarun Davda, Managing Director at Matrix Partners, who doubled down on their earlier seed funding in SuperOps.ai said, "It is a unified platform built completely on the cloud and is supported by AI and automation(s). It is a dramatic improvement over what MSPs get with legacy solutions. Companies today deal with advanced tech challenges and MSPs managing these challenges need to be at the top of their game. I believe MSPs will recognise the superior offering of SuperOps.ai".

