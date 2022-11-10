Supreem Pharma launches Supreem Super Foods in Mumbai and Pune

As part of an ambitious expansion plan across India, Karnataka-based Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of Supreem Super Foods, a healthy superfoods brand, in Mumbai and Pune.

The brand unveiled more than 30 products under two verticals, Normalife and Normahealth, in the presence of S.N Rao, Managing Director, Supreem Superfoods, in Mumbai.

The company wants its presence in 2,000 plus stores in Mumbai and Pune.

Rao said that after 35-plus years of serving the Nutraceuticals B2B industry the company is now serving the end customer with the same passion and integrity.

“Supreem Pharma is entering the superfoods market to fill the void in nutrition intake and to enhance healthy living by addressing the gap in dietary intake. The company has done extensive research into food science and has created solutions to help close the gap. In the process, it aims to build a community that can relate to health and happiness thereby helping to transform physical and mental wellness,” he said.

“We also aspire to enter Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, where the preparations for the launch are in full swing. We have a magnanimous plan to sample 15 lacs households in Mumbai and Pune before March 2023. We will be launching our brand across all four Metro Cities and 4 Mini metro cities before December 2022,” he added.