Surge prices on quick commerce? Blinkit's already on it

Grocery delivery e-commerce app Blinkit is taking a page from the cab aggregators' book and may soon participate in surge pricing widely, a method where higher prices are levied when demand increases.

"Surge charges are levied during peak demand in the area and as soon as the demand normalises, surge charges will not be levied," Blinkit said, in response to one of its customers on Twitter.

Hi Arindam, when there is high demand in an area, a surge charge is levied to ensure you receive your essentials asap. The moment demand normalizes, the surge charge is automatically removed. You can order at your convenience, and we'll make sure to deliver instantly! — Blinkitcares (@blinkitcares) February 18, 2022

This is a first for the online grocery market, as the company, formerly known as Grofers, seeks profitability. Other players like Big Basket and Zepto charge extra for small orders. Food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato also charge surge fees during bad weather or for late deliveries.

The company has been charging between Rs 20 and Rs 50 as surge prices The Economic Times reported.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which until now has focused mainly on grocery deliveries, has more than 100 partner stores or warehouses in eight cities through which it makes 10-minute drop-offs to shoppers.

