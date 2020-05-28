Suzuki launches BS-VI Gixxer 250 motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., on Thursday, launched the BS-VI Gixxer motorcycle.

The Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs 1,63,400, the Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1,74,000 and Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP at Rs 1,74,900, all ex-showroom, Delhi.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said: “We are pleased to introduce the BS-VI Gixxer SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles Hayabusa and GSX-R, Gixxer brand resonates performance, style and sportiness in the country. With the BS-VI update the Gixxer 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance.”

The BS-VI compliant Gixxer SF 250/ 250 has a 249cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine. The engine produces 26.5 ps at 9000 rpm and 22. 2 Nm at 7300 rpm. This engine has been mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Gixxer 250 mainly competes with the Yamaha FZ25.