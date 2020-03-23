Suzuki Motorcycle India halts Haryana plant operations on coronavirus concerns

The Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has suspended production at its manufacturing plant at Kherki Dhaula, Gurgaon till further notice. This is in view of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the Haryana Government directives in this regard, a press statement said.

SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, “While the company has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, we have announced a `Work from Home’ advisory to our employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services".

"The first and the foremost priority of the company is to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all stakeholders and we are determined to take all possible steps in that direction," he added.