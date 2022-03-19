Suzuki to invest Rs 9,800 crore in India for EV production

Suzuki to invest Rs 9,800 cr in India for EV production

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Mar 19 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Japan's Suzuki Motor plans to invest about Rs 9,800 crore ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles and batteries in India, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during his trip of plans to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025, Nikkei said, without identifying the source of its report.

A Suzuki Motor spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.

Suzuki Motor Corporation
business
India
Electric Vehicles

