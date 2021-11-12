Swaraj Tractors lead the way for mechanising horticulture farming

Swaraj Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group has launched CODE, a revolutionary new multi-purpose farm mechanisation solution to transform horticulture farming in India.

An indigenously designed farm mechanisation solution, CODE is conceived with the idea of eliminating drudgery of labour involved in horticulture farming.

The narrowest and the lightest ride-on machine, CODE will revolutionize horticulture farming in India allowing farmers to carry out inter-culture operations in narrow rows for various vegetable & fruit crops. Additionally, the shorter turning radius of this machine provides better maneuverability in smaller farms cultivating horticulture crops.

The ground clearance of the machine can be increased as the crop grows in height thus reducing the dependency on manual operations.

The bi-directional feature enables operations with attachments mounted in front of the machine making it extremely suitable for reaper operation in paddy.

CODE will initially be launched in Swaraj dealerships in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and will soon roll-out across other states in a phased manner.

The product also comes with assured service support for a hassle-free ownership experience.

Talking about the launch of CODE in the horticulture segment, Hemant Sikka, President ,Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “With horticulture’s growing share in India’s Agri GDP over the years, there is an urgent need to focus on this segment for increase in productivity. CODE by Swaraj is an innovative farm mechanisation solution that so perfectly aligns with Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector’s purpose of ‘Transform Farming & Enriching Lives’. With the launch of CODE, we aim to provide easy access to affordable and innovative technology to the farming community.”

Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Tractors said, “The horticulture segment has a huge scope for mechanization in our country. CODE by Swaraj is a specially crafted machine developed with deep consumer insights and capturing farmers’ needs in the horticulture space. Currently there is intense involvement of manual and animal labour in this segment, and this innovative solution is a pioneering step towards bringing mechanisation to this segment.”