Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors on its board

Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors on its board

These are the first independent directors on the Swiggy's board, who joined the current members, the company said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 16:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

On-demand convenience delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced appointments of three independent directors, including TAFE Chairman and MD Mallika Srinivasan, on its board.

The other two independent directors are Shailesh Haribhakti and Associates Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti and Delhivery Managing Director and CEO Sahil Barua, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Swiggy joins layoff wave, to let go 380 employees

These are the first independent directors on the Swiggy's board, who joined the current members, it added.

The current board members are Sriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-Founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments - India at Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner - India and EMEA of SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, the company said.

The independent directors have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale, Majety said, adding, their joining would help Swiggy in strengthening its governance immensely.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swiggy
Business News

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

 