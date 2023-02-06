Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors on its board

On-demand convenience delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced appointments of three independent directors, including TAFE Chairman and MD Mallika Srinivasan, on its board.
The other two independent directors are Shailesh Haribhakti and Associates Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti and Delhivery Managing Director and CEO Sahil Barua, the company said in a statement.
Also Read | Swiggy joins layoff wave, to let go 380 employees
These are the first independent directors on the Swiggy's board, who joined the current members, it added.
The current board members are Sriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-Founder of Swiggy; Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder of Swiggy; Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food; Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments - India at Prosus Ventures; Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner - India and EMEA of SoftBank Investment Advisors; and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, the company said.
The independent directors have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale, Majety said, adding, their joining would help Swiggy in strengthening its governance immensely.
