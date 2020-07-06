Swiggy, Scootsy tie up to deliver food in Mumbai

Swiggy integrates Scootsy to deliver premium culinary offerings in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 17:14 ist

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said the company has integrated premium on-demand delivery platform, Scootsy, and its restaurant partners with the Swiggy platform.

Through the curated selection on the company's homepage, users in Mumbai can now access premium gourmet experiences delivered by its premium fleet of independent pick-up and delivery partners, Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 for around Rs 50 crore and had said at that time that the Mumbai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent app after the acquisition.

This integration allows Swiggy to build on Scootsy's premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings, the statement said.

"Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers. This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings, made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy," Swiggy Chief Operating Officer Vivek Sunder said.

By leveraging synergies of both platforms, "we are able to home-deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai," he added.

The company's recent partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for its users, Swiggy said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Swiggy
ITC
Marriott

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 