Swiggy raises Rs 5,200 crore in funding round led by Invesco

Swiggy said its grocery delivery service Instamart is on track to reach an annualised gross merchandise value run rate of Rs 7,456 crore in the next three quarters

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:54 ist
Instamart competes with Tata-owned BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh and Reliance Industries' JioMart. Credit: Getty Images

SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday it raised Rs 5219 crore ( $700 million) in a funding round led by US investment firm Invesco , as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia's third-largest economy.

Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL and Kotak were among the new investors who participated in the latest funding round. Swiggy's existing investors who took part in the round included Alpha Wave Global and Qatar Investment Authority.

"While the food delivery business has nearly doubled in gross order value (GOV) in the last year, this fundraise will enable Swiggy to further accelerate growth on the core platform and make meaningful investments to grow Instamart," Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy said its grocery delivery service Instamart is on track to reach an annualised gross merchandise value run rate of Rs 7,460 crore ($1 billion) in the next three quarters.

Instamart competes with Tata-owned BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh and Reliance Industries' JioMart. In Grofers, Swiggy's larger rival Zomato Ltd holds a stake.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries' retail arm invested Rs 1,492 crore ($200 million) for a 25.8 per cent stake in online delivery platform Dunzo.

