Swiggy to acquire retail distribution firm LYNK

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 15:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LYNK Logistics Limited for an undisclosed amount.

The deal paves the way for Swiggy's entry into India's massive retail market with a technology-led distribution platform. 

Also Read: Swiggy introduces 'WhatToEat' feature offering customised food choices to users

LYNK will continue to operate as an independent business post the acquisition led by its co-founder and CEO Shekhar Bhende, Swiggy stated.

It enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence through its network of over 1,00,000 retail stores across the top eight cities. 

"With this acquisition, Swiggy enters India's food and grocery retail market, which is amongst the world's largest and fastest-growing, estimated to be more than USD 570 billion in size and expected to grow at 8 per cent year-on-year," Swiggy noted. 

Post-acquisition, LYNK will leverage Swiggy's strength in technology and logistics to rapidly scale the existing platform.

Business News
Swiggy
logistics
Food Delivery

