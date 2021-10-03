Tarsons plans massive expansion, to add two new plants in Howrah

With the healthcare sector assuming greater importance than ever in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the West Bengal-based Tarsons Products Ltd - an Indian life sciences company engaged in designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and bench-top equipment - has launched a massive expansion programme and is adding two new manufacturing facilities.

Besides, a state-of-the-art radiation-based sterilisation facility is also in the offing.

Tarsons enjoys a market share of 20 per cent in India and Karnataka is their biggest market.

Tarsons has five manufacturing facilities - Jangalpur, Dhulagarh, Kasba, Burroshibtalla I and Burroshibtalla II.

Two more plants are coming up in Panchla and Amta, both in Howrah.

Speaking to DH, Tarsons Chairman and Managing Director Sanjive Sehgal and his son and Whole Time Director Rohan Sehgal and the top brass of the company shared plans of the company.

“The two new plants are expected to be complete within 18 to 24 months,” said Sanjive Sehgal.

The total expansion plan is of the order of Rs 260 crore.

Tarsons expects to raise Rs 150 crore capital to take its expansion plan ahead, says Rohan Sehgal. “The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in long term demand for laboratory investigations, vaccine development activities and clinical trials and it is driving the growth,” he added.

Tarsons' customers include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Enzene Biosciences, Syngene International, Veeda Clinical Research, Molbio Diagnostics, Agappe Diagnostic, Metropolis Healthcare, Dr Lal Path Labs, Mylab Life Solutions among others.

Tarsons supplies products to over 40 countries across both developed and emerging markets through a blend of branded and ODM sales.

In Jangalpur (14,220 sq mt) they manufacturing key products such as Pipette tips, Petri dishes, PCR plates, microcentrifuge tube, transfer pipette, bottles, in Dhulagarh (4,046 sq mt) they are making centrifuge tubes, cryo ware, microcentrifuge tube; Burroshibtolla I (530 sq mts) makes key products such as desiccator, utility tray, drying tray, specimen container; Burroshibtolla II (I,022 sq mt) manufacturing key products such as Ria vial, aspirator bottle, conical flask, funnel, KIPPS apparatus; and Kasba (277 sq mts) rolls out centrifuges, magnetic stirrers, shakers.

“We have a diversified product portfolio with 1,700+ SKUs across 300 products,” said Rohan Sahgal.

“The two new facilities - in Panchla (21,550 sq mt) and Amta - in terms of space would be bigger than the total of the five existing facilities,” he pointed out.

At the Panchla facility, Tarsons aim to enhance production capacity in existing products such as micropipette tips, cryovials and launch new products including PCR plates, deep-well plates, screw cap tubes, volumetric flasks and thus provide a platform for the growth of the business.

In Amta, the company plans to develop a new fulfilment centre at par with global standards. The in-house sterilisation centre would be located here.

The plastic labware market in India has been estimated at Rs. 1,225 crore as of 2020 in value terms and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.00% to reach approximately Rs. 2,575.5 crore by the year 2025, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: