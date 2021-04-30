Tata Coffee shares zoom over 9% after Q4 earnings

Tata Coffee shares zoom over 9% after strong Q4 earnings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 30 2021, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of Tata Coffee on Friday jumped over 9 per cent after the company posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The stock gained 9.26 per cent to Rs 139.70 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On NSE, it zoomed 9.42 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 139.85.

Tata Coffee on Thursday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.37 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on strong income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 612.06 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 523.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 529.48 crore as against Rs 475.71 crore in the said period.

Tata Coffee Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said: "Despite challenging conditions, our overall performance has been strong." 

