Tata Coffee shares zoom over 9% after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Coffee on Friday jumped over 9 per cent after the company posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
The stock gained 9.26 per cent to Rs 139.70 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.
On NSE, it zoomed 9.42 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 139.85.
Tata Coffee on Thursday posted a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.37 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on strong income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Net income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 612.06 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 523.46 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 529.48 crore as against Rs 475.71 crore in the said period.
Tata Coffee Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said: "Despite challenging conditions, our overall performance has been strong."
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?
DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters
Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short
Reminder for our leaders
Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters
Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund
Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap
Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative