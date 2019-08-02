Tata Communications reports profit of Rs 77 cr

Tata Communications on Friday reported a profit of Rs 77 crore during the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 57.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

Its revenue grew 12.4 per cent year-on-year on the back of robust performance across all segments, despite industry headwinds.

It also said capital expenditure for this quarter was USD 45 million, compared with USD 60 million a year ago.

Pratibha K Advani, the chief financial officer of Tata Communications, said that the overall share of profitable data services is increasing, and performance during the quarter reflects the continued momentum.

"We have a strong order book and we expect this trend to continue as we keep executing large deals. We are re-imagining and transforming our systems, processes and cost structure to achieve an even higher level of efficiencies and profitability," she added.