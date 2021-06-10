Tata Digital to acquire majority stake in e-pharma 1MG

After recently acquiring stake in online shopping platform Bigbasket, Tata Digital has acquired a majority stake in e-pharmacy 1 MG, Tata Digital said in a statement on Thursday.

1MG is also into e-diagnostics and teleconsultations.

Tata Digital is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited and the company has been on an investment spree. The company also recently said that it would invest in fitness start-up CureFit.

“The investment in 1MG strengthens Tata’s ability to provide superior customer experience and high-quality healthcare products & services in the e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology led platform,” Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital, said.

1MG has been competing with companies like Netmeds which was acquired by Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries.