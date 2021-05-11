Tata Motors extends free service period amid Covid-19

Tata Motors extends free service period amid Covid-19 pandemic

Several customers are unable to service vehicles scheduled for maintenance due to the ongoing lockdown across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended warranty and free service period till June 30 for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Several customers are unable to service vehicles scheduled for maintenance due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. To offer customers a seamless and hassle free after-sales experience, the company has decided to extend warranty and free service period but not kilometres, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors Head – Customer Care (Domestic & International Business), Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Dimple Mehta said the surge in Covid-19 cases has led to restriction on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs.

"Hence (it is) a challenge, when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms expire during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till June 30, 2021," Mehta added.

The company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers, it said.

It has over 608 service centres across over 400 locations in the country.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Motors
Automobile
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 