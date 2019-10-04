Tata Motors launches limited-edition Tiago Wizz

Tata Motors on Friday announced the launch of its limited-edition Tiago Wizz. The Tiago Wizz will be available at a price of Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in a 1.2-litre Revotron multi-drive petrol engine.



The limited edition with Titanium Grey body color will consist of 10 new special features to its interior and exterior. On the exterior, the Wizz will have a black contrast roof, canyon orange grille inserts, hyperstyle wheels with canyon orange accents, canyon orange ORVM. The interiors will have full fabric seats with canyon orange deco-stitch, granite black inner door handle, titanium grey gear shift bezel, titanium grey air vent bezel and canyon orange side and centre air vent ring.



“The Tiago is one of the most popular cars in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch. This youthful limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand," Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

