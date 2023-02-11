Tata Motors rolls out upgraded passenger vehicle range

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched its passenger vehicles with upgraded engines to conform with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 this year.

The company said it has also introduced its range with E20-compliant engines.

Going beyond compliance, the company has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of petrol, diesel & CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety, drivability, comfort and convenience, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears, it added. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on-road mileage, the company said.

Reinforcing the trust on diesel engines and to offer multiple choice to its customers, the company said it has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon.

Additionally, the Nexon diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance, it said.

"I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increasing consumer satisfaction," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Rajan Amba said.