Tata Motors shares close with nearly 1% gain

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 19:57 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday closed with nearly 1 per cent gain after the company reported a 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales for October.

The stock, which rose by 3.38 per cent to Rs 137.35 during the day on BSE, later closed at Rs 134.10, up 0.94 per cent.

On NSE, it climbed 0.79 per cent to settle at Rs 133.90.

In volume terms, 43.49 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 5.20 crore on NSE.

The auto major on Monday had reported a 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units for October.

The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79 per cent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

Tata Motors
Stocks
shares
market
BSE

