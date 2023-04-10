Tata Motors shares jump over 8%

The stock jumped 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10 apiece on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Tata Motors rallied over 8 per cent in Monday morning trade after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

At the NSE, it rallied 8.14 per cent to Rs 473.30 a share.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stocks.

Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of JLR, at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement on Friday.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

