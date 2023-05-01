Tata Motors total sales dip 4 per cent in April

The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 4 per cent to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year.

The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4 per cent to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13 per cent to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 per cent from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

