Tata Power launches Tree Mittra app to protect Earth

Tata Power, in its commitment to #DoGreen and contributing to the collective well-being of our shared home – planet Earth – launched its 'Tree Mittra' App on the occasion of the International Day of Education.

The day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2018 to celebrate the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development. With this initiative, the company aims to celebrate the power of individual potential to protect Mother Earth through sustainable actions and promote biodiversity champions to create a greener tomorrow.

The not-for-profit, freely accessible app has been created with an objective to increase awareness of the importance of biodiversity in India by giving people a beautiful 52-image wallpaper calendar, each image conveying the tale of a unique Indian tree.

For each app download, the company has pledged to plant a sapling around its operational facilities in India, giving each individual the power to be a true 'Tree Mittra', with just a few clicks on their smartphone.

'Tree Mittra' app is another important programme in Tata Power's biodiversity conservation and restoration journey. Under the 'Tree Mittra' umbrella initiative, Tata Power has been running a unique plantation drive for the past 40 years, which encourages employees and their families to adopt a tree, plant and nurture its growth.

More than 100 lakh saplings have been planted across several locations of the group over this period, across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

With extensive diversity of flora and fauna around its operating sites across the Western Ghats and other locations across India, over the years the company has taken many steps towards biodiversity conservation. The company’s multi-award-winning Walwhan gardens and 50-year-old ‘Act for Mahseer’ Program nestled in Lonavala, Maharashtra is a testament to the larger cause.

“By making the Tree Mittra App available for free download, the company intends to achieve maximum reach for the initiative, creating more awareness while encouraging more climate-action champions to come forward for the bigger cause,” a Tata Power press statement said.

