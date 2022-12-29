Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore through bonds

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 20:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Power on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030 while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.

The NCDs would be listed on BSE.

Tata Power
Business News

