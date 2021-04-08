Tata Power reports outstanding borrowing of Rs 16,504.4 cr

Tata Power on Thursday said its total outstanding borrowing stood at Rs 16,504.41 crore at the end of March 31.

The company made the disclosure in a filing to the BSE.

In the filing, the company said that "outstanding borrowing of the company as on March 31, 2021, (original maturity more than 1 year)" was Rs 16,504.41 crore.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 12,792 megawatts. Of this, 30 per cent comes from clean energy sources.