Tata Power reports outstanding borrowing of Rs 16,504.4 cr

  • Apr 08 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 19:50 ist
Tata Power on Thursday said its total outstanding borrowing stood at Rs 16,504.41 crore at the end of March 31.

The company made the disclosure in a filing to the BSE.

In the filing, the company said that "outstanding borrowing of the company as on March 31, 2021, (original maturity more than 1 year)" was Rs 16,504.41 crore.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 12,792 megawatts. Of this, 30 per cent comes from clean energy sources.

