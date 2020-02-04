Tata Power to set up 50 charging stations for electric vehicles in NCR

Tata Power has joined hands with EV cab operator Prakriti E-Mobility to set up 50 art charging stations for electric vehicles in a phased manner.

Last month, three Tata Group companies had unveiled a mega plan for the electric mobility space along with group company Tata Motors.

The two companies will jointly set up 30 slow chargers and five fast chargers over a period across the Delhi-NCR, said Prakriti, an app-based EV taxi service provider in the national Capital.

As part of the tie-up, Tata Power will be responsible for designing, procuring, installing and managing the charging stations near the Delhi airport, Gurgaon and north Delhi.

The companies have opened the first fast charger at Jasola area of southeast Delhi on Monday.

The chargers to be installed by Tata Power will primarily be used by Prakriti's EV car fleet, the statement added.

Nimish Trivedi of Prakriti said this partnership will help strengthen his company's plan to rolling out 5,000 EV cabs over the next two years and also boost the overall EV ecosystem.

Ramesh Subramanyam of Tata Power said partnerships like this are key to the journey to be a one-stop integrated charging service provider to all forms of transport and all categories of user.

Tata Power already has a network of over 100 charging points across public, captive, residential and corporate segments addressing different charging standards.