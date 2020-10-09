Tata Sons may buy part of Mistry family stake for Rs 21.9k cr: Report

Tata Sons Ltd, India’s largest conglomerate may shell up to Rs 21,900 crore to buy out a part of the Mistry family’s 18.4% stake in the company. It will likely table the offer on October 28 in the Supreme Court where a dispute between the conglomerate and the Mistry family's Shapoorji Pallonji Group will be heard, Mint reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

DH could not independently verify this.

A major part of the funds needed for the deal will be generated through Tata Consultancy Services's (TCS) share buyback. Tata Sons may get around Rs 11,528 crore from the share buyback, the publication reported.

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced a mega-Rs 16,000 crore buyback plan at Rs 3,000 per equity share. The buyback will be conducted via a tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism.

The conglomerate is also in talks with external investors, including sovereign and pension funds to arrange potential stakeholders for the Mistry family’s stake, one of the sources told the publication.

“While the Mistry family may not be against selling the stake in a staggered manner, their final decision will depend on the valuation offered by Tata Sons,’’ the second source told Mint. “It is expected that Tata Sons’ offer will factor in a holding company or conglomerate discount, but it’s unclear whether the Mistrys will accept the proposal," the source stated.

