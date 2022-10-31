Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90% to Rs 1,297 crore

Tata Steel Q2 net profit plunges 90% to Rs 1,297 crore

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 20:47 ist
A company logo seen outside a Tata steelworks unit. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-23, dragged by higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. Its total income during July-September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore as against Rs 60,657.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Britain in talks with Tata and British Steel to secure industry's future

The firm's total expenses rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier. Homegrown Tata Steel is among the top steel producers in the world. 

