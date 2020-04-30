Tata Steel raises Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Tata Steel raises Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The Committee of directors today approved allotment of 10,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, for cash aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis..." the company said in a BSE filing. It said the issue consisted of two series -- Series A and Series B of 5,000 NCDs each. While Series A had a floating coupon rate of 7.85 per cent per annum, the other Series had a fixed coupon rate of 7.95 per cent.

An amount of Rs 500 crore was raised in each series.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market Segment.  Shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs 295 apiece, up 4.42 per cent on the BSE. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tata Steel
BSE
NCD

What's Brewing

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 