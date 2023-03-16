TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to resign

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to resign

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2023, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 20:13 ist
Rajesh Gopinathan file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

 IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Thursday Rajesh Gopinathan will resign as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 15.

Gopinathan, who completed six years as CEO of the Indian IT behemoth in January, was reappointed as CEO till 2027 last year.

The move comes as the Indian IT industry faces a challenging macro-economic environment in its key markets — the United States and Europe.

The company on Thursday named K Krithivasan as CEO-designate, effective March 16, and said he will take over as CEO and managing director in the next financial year, subject to shareholders' approval.

Krithivasan had joined the company in 1989, TCS said, adding that he had held various leadership roles in his long career. 

