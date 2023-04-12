TCS net income rises 14.8% to Rs 11,392 cr in Q4

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 12 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 20:04 ist
Logos of Tata Consultancy Services. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Software major Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net income to Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal against Rs 9,959 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's largest technology services company by market value said its revenue rose 16.9 per cent to Rs 59,162 crore during the reporting season from Rs 50,591 crore a year ago.

The company said its operating margins stood at 24.5 per cent in the fourth quarter against 24.1 per cent a year ago.

K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD-designate from mid-March, will formally take over from the incumbent Rajesh Gopinathan from June 1, the company said in a statement.

The company, the largest private sector employer in the country with over 5 lakh payrolls, said it has added a net of 821 employees during the quarter.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, the TCS counter gained 0.87 per cent to Rs 3,242.10 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex rallied for the eighth consecutive day, rising 235 points.

Tata Consultancy Services
Tata
Business News

